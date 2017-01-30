KOTA KINABALU, Jan 27 — The series of remained during 45 people as during 6.30am today, pronounced Chief Secretariat of a State Disaster Management Committee Colonel Mulliadi Al-Hamdi Ladin.

The victims are from 10 families and they are during a depletion centre during Dewan Kampung Binsulung, hubbub a underling district of Paitan, he pronounced in a statement.

He pronounced a H2O turn in Sungai Labuk, Beluran, remained during 2.55 metres and a continue was fine.

He pronounced 7 depletion centres in Paitan and Pitas were sealed yesterday after a evacuees returned to their particular homes. — Bernama

Comments

comments