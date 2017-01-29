KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — The closure of 14 service centres in Terengganu has brought a sum series of evacuees down to 1,155 people as during 10pm, from 1,470 people this afternoon.
According to a Social Welfare Department’s ‘Infobanjir’ application, usually 20 service centres were still handling in 5 districts.
The Dungun district has roughly recovered as usually one service centre housing a family of dual is still active in SK Minda Talong.
In Besut, one centre has been closed, bringing a series of victims down to 344 people (84 families). Currently, usually 4 service centres are open in a district.
The series of victims in Setiu has also reduced to 179 people (41 families) after 4 service centres were closed.
The inundate conditions in Hulu Terengganu has also improved, with a series of victims down to 541 people (190 families) compared to 666 people from 240 families this afternoon.
All of them are now placed during 8 service centres in a district.
In Kemaman, a series of victims came down to 89 people from 17 families during 3 service centres compared to a afternoon, with 204 people from 44 families.
Meanwhile, a Drainage and Irrigation Department by a website ‘publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my’ reported, a water-level during usually one stream was still above a risk zone, namely Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai during 22.47m (danger turn is 21m). — Bernama