Flood victims are forced to use boats to invert along a categorical highway after their houses were flooded due to a superfluous Sungai Nerus in Kampung Lapang Sira, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, Jan 6, 2017. The series of inundate victims in a state has depressed to 1,155 tonight. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — The closure of 14 service centres in Terengganu has brought a sum series of evacuees down to 1,155 people as during 10pm, from 1,470 people this afternoon.

According to a Social Welfare Department’s ‘Infobanjir’ application, usually 20 service centres were still handling in 5 districts.

The Dungun district has roughly recovered as usually one service centre housing a family of dual is still active in SK Minda Talong.

In Besut, one centre has been closed, bringing a series of victims down to 344 people (84 families). Currently, usually 4 service centres are open in a district.

The series of victims in Setiu has also reduced to 179 people (41 families) after 4 service centres were closed.

The inundate conditions in Hulu Terengganu has also improved, with a series of victims down to 541 people (190 families) compared to 666 people from 240 families this afternoon.

All of them are now placed during 8 service centres in a district.

In Kemaman, a series of victims came down to 89 people from 17 families during 3 service centres compared to a afternoon, with 204 people from 44 families.

Meanwhile, a Drainage and Irrigation Department by a website ‘publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my’ reported, a water-level during usually one stream was still above a risk zone, namely Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai during 22.47m (danger turn is 21m). — Bernama

