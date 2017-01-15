Flood victims are forced to use boats to invert along a categorical highway after their houses were flooded due to a superfluous Sungai Nerus in Kampung Lapang Sira, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, Jan 6, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 7 ― The series of inundate victims in Terengganu continued to register a drop, to 1,275 people from 305 families as of 9pm compared to 1,337 people (325 families) this afternoon.

The Kuala Terengganu District, that was flooded given Thursday, has nonetheless to uncover most certain signs of recuperating any time soon.

The Social Welfare Department around a ‘Infobanjir’ focus reported 1,169 people (274 families) were still during 4 service centres in Kuala Terengganu compared to 1,199 people (286 families) this evening.

In Dungun, 89 people (23 families) were still placed during Sekolah Kebangsaan Durian Mentangau, usually a tiny dump compared to 100 victims (27 families) before to this. In Marang, 13 victims from 4 families have returned home withdrawal usually 25 people (eight families) during SK Pasir Putih.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department around a website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my also did not record any travel in a H2O levels of vital rivers in a state as of 9pm tonight. ― Bernama

