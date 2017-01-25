File print of members of a Fire and Rescue Department evacuating villagers in flood-hit Hulu Terengganu, 31 December, 2016. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 21 — As of 10.30 tonight, a series of inundate victims in Terengganu increasing to 194 people as compared to 54 during 8pm.

Terengganu Malaysian Civil Defence Force director, Lieutenant-Colonel Che Adam A Rahman pronounced 6 new depletion centres had been opened, bringing a sum to 11 in a Besut and Setiu districts.

He pronounced sleet was also continual and sometimes, complicated in some areas.

“In Besut, a sum of 184 victims from 62 families are now during 10 depletion centres while in Setiu, 10 families are now in one depletion centre while a rescue operations are still ongoing.

“According to a news from a Meteorological Department, a orange warning has been released in Terengganu with sleet approaching to continue until tomorrow,” he said. — Bernama

