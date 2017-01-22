Loading...
Number of inundate victims in Terengganu rises to 4,136

January 22, 2017

A clergyman and his pupils mount in floodwaters that have flooded Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Buloh in Permaisuri, Setiu, Jan 22, 2017. Bernama picA clergyman and his pupils mount in floodwaters that have flooded Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Buloh in Permaisuri, Setiu, Jan 22, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The series of inundate victims in Terengganu continued rising to 4,136 from 1,191 families this morning from 3,835 (1,097 families) final night.

The Social Welfare Department by a Infobanjir focus reported a victims were housed during 83 depletion centres in 4 districts in a state.

In Setiu, 7 new depletion centres were opened, creation a sum of 30 centres housing 1,172 people from 307 families this morning.

In Hulu Terengganu, 3 some-more depletion centres were non-stop in a district with all 19 centres housing 1,386 people from 497 families compared to 1,085 people (387) families final night.

However in Besut there was a slight diminution of 1,434 victims from 1,693 families compared to 349 victims (427 families) final night following a closure of 6 centres.

In Kemaman, a series of inundate victims also forsaken to 144 from 43 families compared to 117 people from 32 families final night.

Meanwhile, a Drainage and Irrigation Department’s website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported usually 4 rivers in 4 districts exceeded a risk turn compared to 7 rivers in 5 districts final night. — Bernama

