A clergyman and his pupils mount in floodwaters that have flooded Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Buloh in Permaisuri, Setiu, Jan 22, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 22 — The series of inundate victims in Terengganu continued rising to 4,136 from 1,191 families this morning from 3,835 (1,097 families) final night.

The Social Welfare Department by a Infobanjir focus reported a victims were housed during 83 depletion centres in 4 districts in a state.

In Setiu, 7 new depletion centres were opened, creation a sum of 30 centres housing 1,172 people from 307 families this morning.

In Hulu Terengganu, 3 some-more depletion centres were non-stop in a district with all 19 centres housing 1,386 people from 497 families compared to 1,085 people (387) families final night.

However in Besut there was a slight diminution of 1,434 victims from 1,693 families compared to 349 victims (427 families) final night following a closure of 6 centres.

In Kemaman, a series of inundate victims also forsaken to 144 from 43 families compared to 117 people from 32 families final night.

Meanwhile, a Drainage and Irrigation Department’s website, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported usually 4 rivers in 4 districts exceeded a risk turn compared to 7 rivers in 5 districts final night. — Bernama

