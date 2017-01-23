KOTA BARU, Jan 23 ― The series of inundate victims in Kelantan stands during 8,392 as during 8am compared to 10,402 during 9pm final night.

The Social Welfare Department by a application, infobanjir, pronounced 49 depletion centres had been non-stop to accommodate a influenced residents in Kota Baru, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Mas, Bachok and Kuala Krai.

It pronounced 3,725 from 1,033 families were easeful during 17 centres in Kota Baru, 2,546 (696 families) in 10 centres in Pasir Puteh and 1,547 (555 families) in 19 centres in Pasir Mas.

Another 522 residents (141 families) are staying during one centre in Bachok and 52 others (14 families) during dual centres in Kuala Krai.

According to ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my, Sungai Golok, Rantau Panjang has receded to 9.97 metres, from 10.05m during 8pm final night though still above a 9.00m risk level. ― Bernama

