SK Pasir Akar, in Hulu Besut, Terengganu, was systematic to tighten by a State Education Department as floodwater rose to between 0.7 to 1.2 metres, on Jan 3, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 6 — The series of inundate evacuees in Terengganu declined somewhat to 1,238 victims as during 9 pm tonight compared to 1,302 victims in a evening.

According to a Social Welfare Department’s Infobanjir website, a latest figure lonesome 316 families in 7 service centres in 5 districts.

Kuala Terengganu available a top numbers of evacuees with 944 victims from 235 families, Dungun (217 victims from 63 families), Marang (39 victims from 13 families) and Setiu (27 victims from 5 families).

In Besut, an depletion centre in Pulau Perhentian was sealed late this dusk after a influenced area was found to be protected and a victims were authorised to lapse home.

Three service centres in Kuala Terengganu, dual in Dungun and one any in Marang and Setiu are still open. — Bernama

Comments

comments