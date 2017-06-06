Ganabatirau pronounced M. Nagaraju, purportedly a personality of a organisation protesting to a relocation, was a signatory of a agreement along with stream church cabinet boss K. Chellappa. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, Jun 2 — An particular perplexing to retard a relocation of a Sri Maha Mariamman church in Seafield had formerly concluded to a move, Selangor executive councillor V. Ganabatirau explained today.

Dismissing a objection, he forked out that M. Nagaraju, purportedly a personality of a organisation protesting to a relocation, was a signatory of a agreement along with stream church cabinet boss K. Chellappa.

“According to a justice determine in 2014, all parties, including Nagaraju and Chellapa, had sealed to determine that a church be relocated to Putra Heights after One City Development Sdn Bhd acquired a land.

“The developer has also deposited RM1.5 million into a accounts of a lawyers to be given to a church for construction during a new tract of land,” he told a press conference.

However, Ganabatirau did not contend if a state would take movement opposite Nagaraju and his organisation for preventing a developer from move or support Chellappa in a relocation.

“I would like to highlight here that a state supervision cares for a people and we have finished a part,” he pronounced when asked if a state would conflict to this incident.

Yesterday, a organisation reportedly staged a criticism during a church after training that it will be demolished and relocated, nonetheless no such occurrence occurred.

Chellappa, who was also benefaction during a press discussion today, pronounced he has been a temple’s boss given 1993, and displayed a determine papers that permitted him as such.

“We have concluded to reside by a justice determine to relocate. We have no issues,” he said, but naming when this will take place.

