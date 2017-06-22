File design shows oil tankers off a seashore of Johor, Nov 12, 2016. — Reuters picJOHOR BAHRU, Jun 15 — Six crewmen were reported blank after an oil tanker was believed to have exploded and capsized during 4.6 nautical miles off Tanjung Pengelih nearby Pengerang, early today.

All a blank crewmen were Indonesians identified as Akhmad Faharuddin, 35; Muhamad Heri Hernanda, 28; Raden Abdur Rahem, 31; Rendy Alamanda,28; Sulkifli, 39; and Yohanis Sumari, 35.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency emissary director-general (Operations) Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Taha Ibrahim pronounced a tanker, MT Putri Sea, was brimful with wanton oil and was purebred during a Port of Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

“The vessel is 46.4 metres prolonged and has 6 crewmen of Indonesian nationals aged between 28 and 39,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He pronounced a MMEA perceived a presentation about a blank oil tanker from a Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG) during about 5 am after a representative unsuccessful to hit a ship.

“A Penggalang 15 vessel from Tanjung Sedili Maritime District was deployed to run a check and arrived during a plcae during 6.15 am, though no vessel was sighted,” he said.

However, Mohd Taha pronounced there were signs of oil brief around a area.

The hunt and rescue operation to find a blank tanker and the crewmen was launched during 12.30pm involving Penggalang 15 vessel from Tanjung Sedili, Al-Nilam vessel from Marine Department and dual boats from Johor Port, he added. — Bernama

Comments

comments