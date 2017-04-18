Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has stressed on a need to honour a elders in a society. — Reuters picBANGI, Apr 15 ― Old people contingency not be lax cannons (mulut celupar), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pronounced currently in an apparent taunt during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking during a National Culture Congress during Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia today, Najib stressed on a need to honour elders in a society.

“What is a clarification of a multitude that practices high turn of culture? We have to honour a elders, yet a elders ― should not be mulut celupar (loose cannon),” he pronounced to acclaim from a crowd.

Dr Mahathir has been a extreme censor of Najib over a past dual years and has even shaped his possess Opposition domestic celebration to take on Umno forward of a subsequent ubiquitous election.

The former primary apportion final year started Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), that has assimilated a sovereign antithesis bloc Pakatan Harapan.

Najib was vocalization to thousands of students per a significance to safety Malaysian culture.

“It is a plea for all of us to put a multitude behind in a right path, to emanate a multitude that has high culture,” he added.

Comments

comments