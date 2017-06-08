A automobile and an ambulance collided during a Jalan Kulim-Padang Serai intersection in Kampung Permatang Tok Dik. — Picture pleasantness of Facebook/Info Kemalangan Bencana MalaysiaKULIM, Jun 4 — A bureau workman was killed and 3 others were harmed when a automobile and an ambulance collided during a Jalan Kulim-Padang Serai intersection in Kampung Permatang Tok Dik here this morning.

Kulim military arch Supt Nasir Jaafar pronounced a plant identified as Mohd Khairul Aizat Kamaruddin, 18, died during a stage in a 5.30am accident.

“Mohd Khairul was pushing a automobile from Kulim-Padang Serai while a ambulance was returning to Kulim Hospital with a plant of another collision during Taman Lagenda, Padang Serai.

“The ambulance was carrying 4 passengers including 3 sanatorium employees who were harmed with damaged arms and skull fractures in a collision and are now being treated during a Kulim Hospital,” he said.

He pronounced a physique of a passed plant was sent to Kulim Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama

