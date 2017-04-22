MIRI, Apr 16 — A male was killed, while dual others were harmed after being assaulted in front of a snooker centre in Kampung Kayu Kapur, Bekenu final night.

Miri Police arch ACP Khoo Leng Huat pronounced in Yusuf Sidani, 45, an partner plan manager from Sabah, died on a mark during a occurrence that occurred during 8 pm.

“He was stabbed in a chest,” Khoo pronounced in a matter here today.

The dual harmed victims, believed to be Indonesian nationals, were now receiving diagnosis during a Miri Hospital, he said.

“Police trust a think is also an Indonesian national, though a ground is still being investigated,” he added. — Bernama

