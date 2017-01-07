There will be several highway closures for a month during Sprint Highway due to MRT construction starting Jan 1.— record design KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― There will be several highway closures for a month during Sprint Highway due to MRT construction starting Jan 1.

MMC Gamuda KVMRT (PDP) Sdn Bhd in a matter currently pronounced a left-most line along Sprint Highway/Jalan Semantan will be sealed 24 hours daily in sequence to promote finishing works, coating, drainage and highway works.

“This 200-metre closure widen starts after 10 Semantan until a connection of Jalan Damansara Endah. During a closure, dual lanes will be done accessible for motorists from Kuala Lumpur streamer towards Petaling Jaya,” a association said.

It also pronounced that there will also be a full night closure of Sprint Highway/Jalan Semantan (both Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya-bound) intermittently from KM7.4 until KM8.1, to promote hire works of MRT Semantan Station.

“The closure will take place from 10 pm to 5 am (Monday to Friday) and 12 midnight (Saturday) to 12 noon (Sunday),” a matter said.

MMC Gamuda also settled that there would be a delay of right many line closure from Kiara Interchange to Wisma Lensa (Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya-bound).

The closure is to promote temperament and turfing works and would start from 10 am until 4 pm, 10pm until 6am and off rise daily.

“Three lanes will be done accessible for motorists on Kuala Lumpur-bound and dual lanes will be done accessible for motorists on Petaling Jaya-bound,” a matter said.

There will also be a delay of full highway night closure of Sprint flyover nearby Pusat Bandar Damansara (Petaling Jaya-bound) that would start from 10 pm to 6 am (Monday to Friday) and 12 midnight (Saturday) to 12 noon (Sunday), to promote hire works of MRT Pusat Damansara Station.

In addition, there will be a night trade government during Sprint Highway and Jalan Ma’arof, that stretches from a connection of Jalan Medang Serai to Ma’arof Interchange for both Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya-bound.

The closure is to promote highway work, cloaking piers, drainage and hire works that would start from 10pm to 6am.

Apart from that, during a same period, there will be also a delay of line closure subsequent to SPRINT Highway (Damansara Toll Plaza) from 10pm until 6am in sequence to promote works on a drainage and highway kerb.

During this closure one line will be done accessible to a motorists from Kuala Lumpur streamer towards Petaling Jaya and there will be dual lanes accessible for motorists on Jalan 16/11 going towards Petaling Jaya.

There is also a closure for dual lanes for a widen of 200 metres after a Section 16 Petronas Station during Sprint Highway (Kuala Lumpur-bound) and a closure will be divided into a dual line closure (Monday-Friday, 12am to 6am) and a three-lane closure (Saturday-Sunday, 12 midnight to 6am).

The closure is to promote a execution work on a couple overpass for Phileo Damansara Station and element smoothness and unloading for hire work.

MMC Gamuda also announced a full closure of Sprint Highway nearby Victoria Station for designation of gantry starting Jan 1 until 15 from 10pm to 6am. ― Bernama

