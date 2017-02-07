Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangau (centre) says online rascal represents a many series of cases reported involving cyber confidence in Malaysia during a final 5 years. — Picture by Boo Su-LynKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — CyberSecurity Malaysia (Cybersecurity) available a sum of 3,921 cases involving online rascal final year compared with 3,257 cases in 2015.

Science, Technology and Innovations Minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau pronounced online rascal represented a many series of cases reported involving cyber confidence in Malaysia during a final 5 years.

“The rascal concerned purchasing of products online, internet banking transactions, phishing and scams.

“In addition, Cybersecurity around a Cyber999 Coordination Centre also found cyber criminals also carried out antagonistic program placement or ‘malware’ and a advance of information information that could destroy a mechanism complement and imperil a individual’s personal information confidence or an organisation,” he said.

He disclosed this during a media discussion after rising a “Safer Internet Day 2017”” organized by Cybersecurity during Angkasapuri, here today.

Also benefaction was Cybersecurity Malaysia arch executive officer Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab.

In this regard, Madius pronounced a method had combined CyberSAFE or Cyber Security Awareness For All in 2010 directed during educating internet users.

Members of a open contingency news any occurrence of cyber crime immediately to a Cybersecurity to discharge incidents of cyber crime that was augmenting now, he said.

On a Safer Internet Day, Madius pronounced this year was a eighth year it was being distinguished in Malaysia with a theme, “Be The Change: Unite for a Better Internet.”

“”In and with a Safer Internet Day that is being hold each year in February, we call on users to use a internet as a height for a entertainment of useful knowledge,” he said.

He pronounced this was since it had turn a trend for internet users now to viral an occurrence but researching a effect of a information beforehand.

“The placement of fake information is a critical matter and should be given courtesy by everyone, as such a village that is active in a internet and amicable media should safeguard that usually current news are widespread and not fake news that could move disastrous effects in a prolonged term,” he added.— Bernama

