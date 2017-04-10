Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz says as usually 6 per cent of Malaysians have sufficient assets to final 6 months. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 5 ― The supervision and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) would continue to organize educational programmes, with a assistance of supervision and private agencies, on financial preparation and sound financial supervision as usually 6 per cent of Malaysians have sufficient assets to final 6 months, says Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Othman Aziz.

The data, performed from a new study, clearly suggested that a good-for-nothing opinion of Malaysians in handling their mandate and a need to residence this problem generally opposite a backdrop of rising cost.

“In sequence to inspire advantageous savings, we will continue to foster financial preparation and sound financial supervision preparation among primary and delegate students,” he told Anuar Manap (BN-Sekijang) who asked about a turn of consumers’ financial supervision skills in a Dewan Rakyat today.

Meanwhile, Othman pronounced a investiture of a Financial Education Network in 2016 by Bank Negara Malaysia was directed during coordinating and pushing a inhabitant financial preparation plan in Malaysia.

The network will work with applicable supervision ministries, attention associations, consumer groups and other pivotal stakeholders to deliver, guard and magnitude financial preparation initiatives underneath a concurrent inhabitant strategy.

“Todate, 363 programmes have been hold involving 34,000 people and agencies,” he said. ― Bernama

Comments

comments