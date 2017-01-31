Loading...
Opposition has no transparent instruction on candidates, says Umno MP

By   /  January 31, 2017  /  Comments Off on Opposition has no transparent instruction on candidates, says Umno MP

Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim assist among a BN's prolonged tenure devise was a National Transformation 2050 (TN50). Picture pleasantness of Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim assist among a BN’s prolonged tenure devise was a National Transformation 2050 (TN50). — Picture pleasantness of Datuk Irmohizam Ibrahim KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The opinion of a antithesis who are always changing their statements and contradicting one another can upset a people, pronounced Umno autarchic legislature member Datuk Seri Dr Irmohizam Ibrahim.

He pronounced this could be seen when opposite statements were done by a antithesis on a posts of Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister if they won in a entrance ubiquitous election.

“Although, it is not mentioned in a structure on a Deputy Prime Minister’s post, it is still a priority to a people to know a end of a opposition,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

Irmohizam, who is also Kuala Selangor Member of Parliament, pronounced a movement of a antithesis seemingly showed they did not have a transparent direction.

He pronounced this was in comparison to a Barisan Nasional (BN) that always motionless formed on a people’s enterprise and formulated good plans.

Irmohizam pronounced among a BN’s long-term devise was a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) that would bequest a good republic from a bid of a stream generations to a destiny generations. — Bernama

  Published: 1 hour ago on January 31, 2017
  • By:
  January 31, 2017 @ 10:31 am
  • Filed Under: English News

