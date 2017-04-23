Barisan Nasional Youth arch Khairy Jamaluddin claimed that a antithesis feared a Barisan Nasional’s Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus programme.KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 16 — Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on Friday has left a antithesis scurrying, pronounced Barisan Nasional Youth arch Khairy Jamaluddin.

He pronounced JR Plus showed a turn of preparedness of a BN bloc for a 14 General Election (GE14) and that they were only watchful for Parliament to be dissolved.

“Actually we have done early preparations for GE14 and are not waitiing to see what a antithesis is doing,” he told reporters after rising a ‘Volunteer for Kuala Lumpur 2017’ programme here today.

He was asked to criticism on JR Plus, a transformation that will element a Umno and BN choosing machineries in confronting GE14.

Today’s programme organized by Kuala Lumpur City Hall brought together girl volunteers to debonair adult a Bukit Jalil National Stadium surroundings. — Bernama

Comments

comments