Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Opposition jarred adult by JR Plus, says Khairy

By   /  April 23, 2017  /  Comments Off on Opposition jarred adult by JR Plus, says Khairy

    Print       Email

Barisan Nasional Youth arch Khairy Jamaluddin claimed that a antithesis feared a Barisan Nasionals Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus programme.Barisan Nasional Youth arch Khairy Jamaluddin claimed that a antithesis feared a Barisan Nasional’s Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus programme.KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 16 — Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR Plus) launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on Friday has left a antithesis scurrying, pronounced Barisan Nasional Youth arch Khairy Jamaluddin.

He pronounced JR Plus showed a turn of preparedness of a BN bloc for a 14 General Election (GE14) and that they were only watchful for Parliament to be dissolved.

“Actually we have done early preparations for GE14 and are not waitiing to see what a antithesis is doing,” he told reporters after rising a ‘Volunteer for Kuala Lumpur 2017’ programme here today.

He was asked to criticism on JR Plus, a transformation that will element a Umno and BN choosing machineries in confronting GE14.

Today’s programme organized by Kuala Lumpur City Hall brought together girl volunteers to debonair adult a Bukit Jalil National Stadium surroundings. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 9 hours ago on April 23, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 23, 2017 @ 5:12 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Johor madrasah principal says zero to hide, offers CCTV annals for tyro violence probe

Read More →