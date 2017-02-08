Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah says a mass convene will be hold outward a US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to criticism opposite a US transport anathema opposite 7 Muslim-majority nations. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — A mass entertainment to criticism opposite US transport anathema opposite 7 Muslim-majority nations will be hold on Friday.

Its secretariat arch Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah pronounced a rally, outward a US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, will be a common illustration in condemning US President Donald Trump’s executive sequence of banning refugees and travellers from name nations into his country.

“We perceived a certain response from those we reached personally, including domestic celebration PPBM and several non-governmental organisations,” pronounced Saifuddin, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“The rally, that is to criticism a anathema and voice out concerns over a tellurian rights violation, is open to all.”

Those who will take partial in a mass entertainment embody tyro romantic Anis Syafiqah Mohd Yusof and Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (Abim).

Asean Rohingya Centre executive executive Dr Helmi Ibrahim pronounced his organisation is opposite Trump’s order, job it “preposterous”.

Representing a Rohingya Muslim refugees, Helmi pronounced a anathema will impact Rohingya refugees given a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) extend a refugees chain in a US.

“I am not certain what a outcome will be for a Rohingyas though a executive sequence is not good news for them. In a prolonged run, we don’t see a awaiting for a Rohingyas to be there as a doors might tighten on them too,” he said.

