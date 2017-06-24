KUANTAN, Jun 20 ― An Orang Asli male slashed to genocide his grandmother as good as harmed his mother and father-in-law in Kampung Pagar, Pos Lejang Lipis, nearby here, yesterday.

Lipis district military arch Supt Azry Akmar Ayob pronounced a occurrence happened when a suspect, aged 32, went to his grandmother’s residence to eat, though was told there was no food.

“Instead, she (grandmother) told him that she wanted to take him for diagnosis as he was aggressive, (but) a think went into a residence and took a machete that he afterwards swung opposite a grandmother’s neck and back,” he told reporters here today.

Azry pronounced a suspect, who is self-employed, afterwards ran to his house, about 600 metres away, and slashed his father-in-law, who afterwards fought behind and was means to catch a think with a assistance of a villager.

Prior to that, he pronounced a think had harmed his wife, aged 21, with embers from a stove when she went to check on him, who was during his sister’s house, after being sensitive that her father was unconscious.

“Before going to a grandmother’s house, a think went to his sister’s residence during about 8am yesterday to eat, though he fainted there and a mother went to check on his condition, though a mother ran ofF after her father poked her face with embers from a stove.

“After that, a think went to his grandmother’s house, about 100 metres away,” he added.

Azry pronounced military usually arrived during a stage about 3.50 pm to catch a think as a Orang Asli encampment could usually be reached regulating a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

He pronounced a grandmother’s physique was sent to Lipis Hospital for post mortem, while a suspect’s mother and father-in-law were sent to a same sanatorium for treatment. ― Bernama

Comments

comments