KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 30 – Over 49,000 polite servants competence face a risk of disaster following their disaster in handling loan arrears, pronounced Congress of Unions of Employees in a Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) boss Datuk Azih Muda.

He pronounced a organisation of polite servants were found to have practical for personal loans from financial institutions with a amends amounts over their means.

“This conditions is removing some-more critical as there have been polite servants who had fake their income slips when requesting for loans,” Azih told reporters after attending a Labour Day Seminar here today.

He pronounced a deficiency of a complement that could guard a loan applications by a polite servants was also among a reasons they had requested for volume over their means and done overlapping loans.

“Now, a supervision has given a event for over 20 credit agencies to concede a salaries of polite servants who had practical for loans but carrying to impute to one another (financial institutions).

“They (civil servants) can steal from any financial establishment by usually bringing in their income slips and their salaries will be deducted each month. There are polite servants who have primarily practical for loan with Institution A, make successive applications with Institution B and C,” pronounced Azih.

As such, he pronounced Cuepacs was now proposing that a supervision adopt a complement being implemented by a Malaysian National Cooperative Movement (Angkasa), namely a Credit Reporting System (Spekar), that has a annals of polite servants.

“This (proposed) complement will be means to control a loans by a polite servants as it can detect information on income reduction and credit information of a polite servants.

“There are over 3,000 people (civil servants) who have been announced broke during present. The numbers will boost if this (problem) is not curbed,” Azih added. — Bernama

