KUALA BERANG, Jun 22 — A sum of 82,054 summonses have been released by a Road Transport Department (JPJ) by a Automated Awareness Safety System (Awas) in a initial 3 months given a introduction this year.

JPJ emissary director-general (management) Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman pronounced 72,806 of a summonses were for speeding and 9,248 for violence a trade lights.

He pronounced that 6,535 of a summonses had been staid by a car owners.

“All these offences were available within a duration of 3 months, from Apr 15 to Jun 19 this year involving fines totalling RM976,200, from a Awas complement nationwide,” he told reporters after rising Ops Selamat during a Ajil Toll Plaza here, yesterday.

According to him, a sum of 21 AES cameras have been commissioned so distant all over a country, including 7 bound during this gratifying duration during places disposed to visit deadly accidents.

He pronounced dual of them were commissioned on a East Coast Highway 2 (LPT 2) during Km256.1 nearby Cheneh and during Km288.6 nearby Chukai.

Wan Ahmad Uzir pronounced a dialect would not endure those who committed offences such violence red lights, regulating mobile phones while driving, speeding, regulating puncture lanes, and not wearing chair belts.

“During this gratifying period, a limit excellent of RM300 will be imposed for these offences, since it is RM150 during a off-season.

“We have given early warning by putting adult signs to yield recognition to motorists so that they are some-more careful, generally in accident-prone areas. If they still destroy to approve with a speed boundary set, they are deliberately seeking trouble,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a apart development, Wan Ahmad Uzir pronounced 231 collision prohibited spots had been identified via a nation for this gratifying season.

He pronounced that Johor had a top series of prohibited spots with 36, and Batu Pahat available a many series of accidents. — Bernama

Comments

comments