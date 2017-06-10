Loading...
Over RM500k allocated for mosques in Labuan for Ramadan programmes, says Ku Nan

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor pronounced over RM500,000 had been allocated for all mosques and surau in Labuan for Ramadan-related activities. Bernama picFederal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor pronounced over RM500,000 had been allocated for all mosques and surau in Labuan for Ramadan-related activities. — Bernama picLABUAN, Jun 4 — The supervision has disbursed RM687,500 in allocation to all mosques and surau in a duty-free-island for Ramadan-related activities and programmes.

Not usually that, a supervision also spent RM150,000 for Ramadan assist to 1,000 Asnaf (‘Asnaf’ refers to a organisation of people who are authorised to accept zakat [tithe]), orphans, aged and singular mothers in and with a annual programme of Nur Ramadan here final night.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor pronounced a assist was to palliate a financial weight of cabinet members carrying out activities and programmes during houses of ceremony during a Ramadan.

“The assist is also to assistance palliate a financial weight of a needy during Ramadan,” he pronounced during a Nur Ramadan during a Kg Patau-Patau 2 here final night.

He pronounced a Ramadan assist was a partnership between his ministry, Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), Federal Territory Foundation and Yayasan Al Bukhary.

Tengku Adnan pronounced his method was also deliberation a offer of Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli for a construction of a floating mosque around a H2O encampment of Kg Patau-Patau. — Bernama

