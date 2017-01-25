Zainal pronounced as during 8am today, 43 depletion centres had been non-stop in a 7 districts influenced by a floods. — AFP picKUANTAN, Jan 25 — The series of inundate victims in Pahang available a extreme boost with 1,596 people (424 families) been evacuated today, from usually 352 people (93 families) final night.

“Apart from Jerantut, Lipis and Raub, 4 other districts, namely Rompin, Kuantan, Maran and Pekan are also affected.

“The district with a top series of evacuees is Maran, with 411 people (120 families, followed by Pekan (324 people from 73 families),” he pronounced when contacted here today.

In Kuantan, there are 277 evacuees (77 families), Raub (213 people from 61 families), Rompin (143 people from 36 families), Jerantut (120 people from 30 families) and Lipis (108 people from 27 families).

Meanwhile, Raub has a top series of inundate depletion centres, totalling 11 so far, followed by Maran (nine), 5 any in Kuantan, Lipis, Jerantut and Pekan and 3 in Rompin.

No misadventure due to a floods in a state has been reported so far. — Bernama

