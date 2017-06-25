People assistance themselves to food served during a Hari Raya open chateau hosted by Prime Minister Najib Razak during his central chateau in Putrajaya Jun 25, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Jun 25 — Pak Engku was once again banking on his ‘Nasi Briyani Seri Perdana’ to wow visitors during a Prime Minister’s Aidilfitri open chateau today.

The Kuzie Katering operator, whose genuine name is Raja Rosli Raja Mazlan pronounced a plate had been a strike ever given he was given a shortcoming of scheming food for open houses hosted by a primary apportion and other ministers.

“Every year we will change a menu so that visitors would get to ambience my handiwork for themselves. Nasi Briyani Seri Perdana has turn a listed object in a menu and this year, my new dishes are ’ayam masak merah’ and ‘rendang tandoor’.

“We prepared food for 70,000 visitors to safeguard that any of them could extract of a feast here during Seri Perdana,” he pronounced when met during a event.

Sharing his knowledge of being a caterer for a annual event, he pronounced he was really sold about a peculiarity of a food he prepared, to safeguard visitors’ satisfaction.

Other food servings on a menu for a thousands of guest during a primary minister’s central residence, Seri Perdana, here were ’laksa utara’, ‘mee kari’, ’soto ayam’, ‘kebab’, fry lamb, satay, ‘nasi impit’, lemang and ketupat.

On Najib and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s favourite dishes, Pak Engku who can exaggerate of 25 years of culinary knowledge suggested that a integrate desired ’murtabak daging’ and ’laksa asam’.

At Laman Sari, a specifically assembled vast tent was swarming with visitors from all walks of life. Some had come as early as 7am. — Bernama

