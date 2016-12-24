Penang Umno Liaison authority Datuk Zainal Abidin Osman pronounced a categorical problem that PPBM and Pakatan Harapan would face would be on a placement of seats, that would outcome in infighting. — Picture by K.E. OoiNIBONG TEBAL, Dec 18 — Penang Umno sees a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) sealed by Pertubuhan Peribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Pakatan Harapan as mouth-watering problems to a agreement in a entrance ubiquitous election.

However, he cautioned Penang Umno members to not courtesy a conditions as an advantage for them.

“Instead, Umno contingency build a possess strength to win,” he told reporters after a lecture for Penang Umno leaders here today.

He pronounced preparations were being done by Penang Umno for a entrance ubiquitous election, with programmes being carried out involving a internal village and grassroots members.

In another development, Zainal Abidin pronounced an environmental impact comment should be conducted before accede could be given to a Penang state supervision to lift out a sea reclamation project.

“We sympathise with a fishermen in a area and will do what we can to assistance them,” he said, adding that doing of a plan would adversely impact a fishermen’s income. — Bernama

