Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah arch Datuk Lajim Ukin opposes a use of a shortening ‘Harapan’ for any domestic organization detached from a celebration as it could upset a people in Sabah. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA KINABALU, May 27 — Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat) opposes a use of a shortening ‘Harapan’ for any domestic organization detached from a celebration in this nation as it could upset a people in Sabah.

Its president, Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin, however, pronounced a celebration would not conflict a use of a shortening ‘Harapan’ for any non-governmental organization (NGO).

“Harapan Rakyat wishes to board a criticism with a Registrar of Society (ROS) where several domestic parties wished to be purebred regulating a shortening ‘Harapan’. For instance Parti Harapan Malaysia, this is a problem. Many people might be confused on a position of Harapan Rakyat.

“Although Pakatan Harapan did not register, we also wish to criticism since a use of a word ‘harapan’ in a organization can upset a people in a state of Sabah,” he told reporters here today.

Thus, Lajim urged a ROS to reject a registration of any domestic celebration wishing to register regulating a shortening ‘Harapan’.

He pronounced if Umno and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) could conflict a use of a word ‘Bersatu’ for parti Pribumi, afterwards parti Harapan Rakyat could also conflict a use of a word ‘Harapan’ for any other domestic celebration as a celebration had already used a word.

At a media conference, Lajim also announced a entrance of a former confidant of parti Pertubuhan Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Bersatu (UPKO) Wilayah Persekutuan Labuan Datuk Peter Kong into parti Harapan Rakyat and subsequently allocated him as a party’s Deputy President 3 to fill adult a Chinese quota. — Bernama

