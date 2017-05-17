Hashim Jasin pronounced a PAS Ulama Council will leave it to a PAS executive cabinet to confirm on a position of a 3 PAS state executive legislature members in Selangor. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKEPALA BATAS, May 14 — The PAS Ulama Council will leave it to a PAS executive cabinet to confirm on a position of a 3 PAS state executive legislature members in Selangor, pronounced a devout leader, Hashim Jasin.

He pronounced PAS executive cabinet was scheduled to accommodate subsequent Thursday and any preference on a matter would be announced in a meeting.

He pronounced PAS had approaching that PKR was going to ask a exco members to renounce after a tahalul siyasi or domestic team-work between a dual parties was terminated.

“PAS executive leaders are a people who work full time so we leave it to them to confirm on a predestine of a 3 exco members in Selangor,” he told reporters after rising a Kepala Batas choosing machine here today.

Yesterday, Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was reported to have systematic a 3 state executive councilors from PAS to relinquish their positions after domestic team-work between PKR and PAS ended.

However, Hashim pronounced there was a probability that a aloft management was opposite a abdication of a 3 PAS exco.

“Actually a Selangor Mentri Besar has a right to reshuffle a Selangor exco lineup though he chose not to, that is puzzling. So a Ulama Council is withdrawal it to a executive cabinet to make a decision,” he added.

PAS Ulama Council recently unanimously motionless to cancel a domestic team-work with PKR with evident effect, citing several terms of agreement that PKR had violated.

Meanwhile, Hashim also did not order out a probability of PAS substantiating domestic team-work with Umno in future.

He pronounced PAS was always open to negotiations on condition a team-work was guided by Islamic principles.

“We are prepared to settle domestic team-work not usually with Umno though also with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) that had shown an interest,” he said. — Bernama

