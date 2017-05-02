PAS President, Datuk Seri Hadi Abdul Awang and other PAS leaders sing a inhabitant anthem during a welcoming rite during a 63rd Muktamar during Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar, Apr 29, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, Apr 29 — The PAS executive care choice could see some teenager changes on Monday as representatives expel their votes during this year’s celebration polls.

A sum of 15 posts will be adult for grabs, including one of a 3 vice-presidencies, where a incumbents will be fortifying their seats from a solitary challenger, effusive information arch Nasrudin Hasan.

The stream vice-presidents are a party’s Selangor arch Datuk Iskandar Samad, Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and Bukit Gantang MP Idris Ahmad.

Meanwhile 3 possibilities will be severe a 12 incumbents for a place in a executive operative committee.

One of a contenders will be Nik Abduh, a son of worshiped former PAS devout adviser, a late Datuk Nik Aziz Nik Mat.

Nik Abduh, a regressive minister with substantial recognition within a party, had progressing this year relinquished his post as Youth arch to Muhammad Khalil, a son of celebration boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Observers trust a move, joined with a win for Nik Abduh and Nasrudin, will strengthen Hadi’s control over PAS and eventually mislay any remote probability of a celebration realigning with a former allies in a Pakatan Harapan sovereign Opposition pact.

This emanate will expected take centre theatre during a discuss sessions tomorrow.

The 1,231 representatives voting currently will also confirm tomorrow if PAS would rigourously finish a domestic co-operation with PKR. Voting formula will be announced on Monday.

But a final preference still rests with a Islamist party’s Syura Council.

