PAS emissary president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man speaks during a 63rd Muktamar hold during a Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar, May 1, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, May 1 — Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) currently launched a special account to bear a cost of a authorised box opposite Sarawak Report which allegedly claimed it supposed money from UMNO leaders.

Its emissary boss Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man launched a account when circuitous adult a party’s discuss event this morning that was attended by president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and other executive leaders.

“We can't concede a repute to be destroyed, hence PAS has motionless to take authorised movement opposite Sarawak Report. We already have a lawyers and witnesses in line.

“We wish all celebration members to minister usually RM5, while a leaders, RM100 each. We need to get it urgently within one month to urge a party,” he said.

PAS filed a insult fit opposite Sarawak Report owner and editor Clare Rewcastle Brown on Apr 21 for announcement of an allegedly adverse essay in a Sarawak Report website on Aug 6, 2016.

PAS will take movement opposite any celebration that tries to flaw a Islamic celebration with slander and falsehood, warned Abdul Hadi after opening PAS’s 63rd General Assembly today. — Bernama

