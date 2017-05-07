PAS Youth nominee Hishamuddin Abdul Karim speaks during a 63rd Muktamar hold during a Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar Apr 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, Apr 30 — PAS leaders are purify and scandal-free distinct counterparts with former allies PKR and DAP, PAS Youth nominee Hishamuddin Abdul Karim pronounced today.

Speaking while debating a president’s process debate during a PAS Muktamar here today, Hishamuddin, who is also Tepoh representative in Terengganu, pronounced that a Kelantan state supervision is an instance of a “clean government”.

“We have seen a PKR Youth personality arrested by a Malaysians Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). The Penang arch apportion is concerned in a inexpensive bungalow scandal,” he said.

“But we do not have any scandals. That shows we have leaders of high integrity,” he added.

Ampang PKR Youth personality Datuk Adam Rosly was charged with 6 depends underneath a Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 final week.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng was charged with crime over a squeeze of his home for allegedly next marketplace cost and associated to a land rezoning capitulation released by his office.

Hishamuddin also pronounced that PAS leaders are not “cowards” as a party’s members had “spilled blood” before a Memali occurrence in 1985, in that 14 villagers were killed during a military siege.

He also cited a Lubok Merbau occurrence in a same year where PAS choosing workers were badly harmed after being assaulted by unclear people during a Padang Terap by elections that year.

