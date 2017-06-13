Tuan Ibrahim forked out how in countries like Iraq and Tunisia, a people have worked to overpower a supervision though in a finish done a conditions in a nation worse. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 9 ― PAS has warned Opposition parties opposite only wanting to overpower a supervision when they themselves are not prepared to take over.

“We contingency not only concentration on changing govt though handling a change is also important. If not taken caring well, it would be disastrous.

“We have seen in many countries, where people wish change though after change things don’t go well,” he pronounced during his debate during a party’s assembly with a media today.

Tuan Ibrahim also warned that such “uprising movements” competence be corroborated by outmost parties looking for their possess benefit.

“The overthrow gives room to bigger powers to meddle and make things worse,” he added.

The comparison Islamist celebration personality also put allegations to rest that they were colluding with Umno and Barisan Nasional after exiting Pakatan Rakyat.

Tuan Ibrahim pronounced instead of wanting a change in government, PAS was operative towards creation changes during a military level.

“We wish changes in policy. We wish to move a change that we wish to solve existent problems like nationalism and togetherness as good as misery in a country,” he explained.

