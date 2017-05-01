Loading...
PAS needs no allies, won ‘16-cornered fights’ before, Kedah nominee says

By   /  May 1, 2017

PAS representatives listening to a speeches during 63rd Muktamar during a Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar Apr 30, 2017. Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPAS representatives listening to a speeches during 63rd Muktamar during a Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar Apr 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, Apr 30 — PAS is amply determined to work on a possess and will expected outperform a former allies in a eventuality they strife in elections, a nominee from Kedah told a party’s 63rd muktamar here today.

Mohd Azam Abdul Samat, who is a state’s Youth chief, pronounced a Islamist celebration also has a knowledge of being successful though allies, citing prior contests it won notwithstanding confronting several contenders.

“If they contend we shall go all a approach alone, we will conform and be here with them. We shall perpetually be constant to a leadership,” he pronounced during a assembly’s presidential process debate debates.

“If we have to face multi-cornered fights, so be it. Because not usually have we won three-way contests before, though four, 5 (and) even 16,” he added.

MORE TO COME

