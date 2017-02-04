PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awanghoped a supervision will take adult his offer as it could be a approach of assisting a BN administration to scold a wrongdoings. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has offering his party’s economists to assistance a sovereign supervision iron out a kinks still surrounding a Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Hadi hoped a supervision will take adult his offer as it could be a approach of assisting a Barisan Nasional (BN) administration to scold a wrongdoings, Malay daily Sinar Harian reported today.

“We wish to entice a BN leaders to scold their mistakes since GST is not a approach to remove income from a people. One should not taxation a poor.

“Thus, PAS advises a supervision to consider about a implications of GST and PAS economists can share an thought or dual so a people is not invariably impeded by a augmenting cost of goods,” he was quoted as saying.

Hadi remarkable that this “gesture” was not in anyway indicating a probable fondness between PAS and Umno.

