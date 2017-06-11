Tuan Ibrahim stressed that discussions regarding to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) groups will not be entertained as it was opposite Islamic principles. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 9 ― PAS pronounced currently it skeleton to have some-more rendezvous sessions with magnanimous groups to hear their grouses with regards to Islam.

The party’s emissary boss Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man pronounced if some-more dialogues are held, a improved bargain would be achieved and there won’t be passion between both parties.

“More dialogues and discussions should be held. We can endure anything that doesn’t go opposite Islamic principles,” he told reporters currently when met during a sidelines of an event.

Tuan Ibrahim explained that such discussions on several topics can be facilitated between PAS and magnanimous groups by universities, mufti’s, NGOs and investigate institutions in a country.

The comparison Islamist celebration personality however stressed that discussions regarding to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) groups will not be entertained as it was opposite Islamic principles.

“But a LGBT issues can't be discussed as it conflicts with Islamic principles. We can't urge incorrigible values.

“We can be giveaway in a meditative though if it goes opposite principles, it can't be allowed. If a beliefs are broken, a nation will be destroyed,” Tuan Ibrahim stressed.

