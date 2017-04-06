The Pakatan Harapan Penang supervision came underneath glow from a state fatwa cabinet member Datuk Md Salleh Ahmad in early Feb with regards to a eremite edicts. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 2 — Penang PAS is formulation authorised movement opposite a state supervision for allegedly unwell to bulletin 4 authorized fatwas or eremite edicts.

Its Youth wing arch Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden pronounced a celebration is consulting a lawyers and devise to take movement soon, Umno-owned news opening Utusan Malaysia reported on a website today.

“This lawsuit is explanation of a state PAS’ integrity to strengthen Islamic interests.

“The preference to not bulletin an authorized fatwa clearly goes opposite a Yang Di-Pertuan Agong who is a conduct of Islam in a state,” he was quoted revelation reporters in Bukit Mertajam after officiating a state PAS wing’s annual ubiquitous assembly this morning.

According to a Islamist celebration Youth leader, dual of a fatwas taboo Muslims from participating in beauty pageants and smoking shisha while a remaining dual dealt with a supervision of state land and wakaf land.

Afnan was also reported claiming that domestic division from a state executive legislature to be behind a disaster to bulletin a 4 fatwas.

The Pakatan Harapan Penang supervision came underneath glow from a state fatwa cabinet member Datuk Md Salleh Ahmad in early Feb with regards to a eremite edicts, though on a opposite matter.

Md Salleh reliable Afnan’s avowal of domestic nosiness in a fatwa process, observant on Feb 8 that a state executive councillor in assign of Muslim affairs Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim had in 2010 educated a Penang Fatwa Committee to examination a preference in gazetting 40 difference criminialized to non-Muslims — including “Allah” — so as to be unchanging with a state government’s mount on a issue.

The 40 words, gazetted in 2010, are “Solat”, “Surau”, “Masjid”, “Allah”, “Firman Allah”, “Ulama”, “Hadith”, “Ibadah”, “Kaabah”, “Qadhi’”, “Illahi”, “Wahyu”, “Mubaligh”, “Syariah”, “Qiblat”, “Haji”, “Mufti”, “Rasul”, “Iman”, “Dakwah”, “Wali”, “Fatwa”, “Imam”, “Nabi”, “Sheikh”, “Khutbah”, “Tabligh”, “Akhirat”, “Azan”, “Al Quran”, “As Sunnah”, “Auliya’”, “Karamah”, “Syahadah”, “Baitullah”, “Musolla”, “Zakat Fitrah”, “Hajjah”, “Taqwa” and “Soleh”.

Md Salleh serve claimed that other fatwas were put on reason by a state eremite affairs exco, and urged his cabinet to plead a purported interference.

He also appealed for all domestic nosiness to stop immediately, insisting that a edicts be presented directly to a Yang di-Pertuan Agong and bypassing a state exco.

Comments

comments