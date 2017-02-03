PAS personality Idris Ahmad (pic) warned Datuk A. Kadir Jasin that his past with Umno might be unprotected if he continues to criticize PAS’ clearly cosy attribute now with a statute party. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 ― PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad has lashed out during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Datuk A. Kadir Jasin forward of their parties’ assembly currently over a 14th ubiquitous elections.

In a sardonic essay carried by a Islamist party’s portal HarakahDaily, Idris mocked a maestro newsman as a newbie in politics, and warned a latter that his past with Umno might be unprotected if he continues to criticize PAS’ clearly cosy attribute now with a statute party.

“Sorry though we do not like to conflict you, since we are only training to toddle as a Opposition. But when we done impassioned indictment opposite PAS, we was forced to attack,” Idris said, referring to a PPBM autarchic legislature member.

The eremite academician pronounced PAS had dared to conflict him even when he was with Umno, and will not demur to do so now that he no longer has any domestic power.

“You are not fit to speak about integrity, many people will afterwards exhibit things on when we upheld Umno before,” he added.

In a blog post on Monday, Kadir pronounced Umno might find it easier to justice PAS into a domestic partnership, generally after a Islamist celebration has booted out a on-going leaders.

Kadir pronounced both parties are now unfortunate ― PAS to urge Kelantan and Umno to urge a Parliament ― that they might now rekindle their domestic collaboration.

PAS and PPBM are approaching to accommodate currently to plead matters associated to a 14th ubiquitous elections.

Malay daily Sinar Harian cited PPBM information arch Datuk Kamarudin Mohd Noor as confirming a assembly between a dual Opposition parties. However, he did not mention a plcae or time.

Relationship between a dual parties stays hilly even as PPBM aims to justice PAS into an fondness to face Barisan Nasional in a arriving polls, with a former’s authority Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad dismissing a need to move a latter into a Opposition fold.

Comments

comments