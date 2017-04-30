PAS representatives listening to a speeches during a party’s 63rd muktamar during a Kompleks PAS Kedah in Alor Setar Apr 30, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaALOR SETAR, Apr 30 — PAS currently resolved to find a inherent amendment that would make it required for a primary apportion to be a Muslim.

The suit submitted by a Ulama wing reasoned that a country’s personality has a avocation to defend Islam, and was authorized unanimously during a party’s muktamar here.

“The Ulama wing proposes that executive PAS leadership, by PAS members of parliament, titillate a primary apportion to rectify a Federal Constitution to state that a primary apportion can usually be among Muslims who do Islamic conditions,” a suit said.

MORE TO COME

