Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang pronounced PAS would like to be given a event to demeanour during a breeze of a Bill first. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng CYBERJAYA, Mar 18 — PAS has no qualms about auxiliary and giving proceed for a Barisan Nasional supervision to list a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 Amendment Bill (RUU 355) in Parliament. sitting.

Its president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, pronounced a celebration would, however, like to be given a event to demeanour during a breeze of a Bill first.

“We have to see initial what is a breeze to be tabled and we do wish it to be overlapping or conflicting.

“In fact, we wish team-work in matters concerning a interests of Islam and a Shariah Court but (adversely) inspiring a non-Muslims. That is a proceed we want,” he said.

Abdul Hadi told this to reporters after delivering a keynote residence during a Malaysian Professional Convention here today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced a supervision would list a Bill in Parliament soon.

In another development, Abdul Hadi denied carrying done a statement, viralled on a amicable media, that PAS usually wanted to win certain states in a 14th ubiquitous election, and a remaining to be given to Umno.

“I never emanate such a statement. It is a future, how to know 10 or 3 states, that is ubiquitous choosing results, we can't make preference before it is held.

“Only that, in principle, PAS wants to win 40 seats and PAS will be a determining cause in a country’s politics,” he said. — Bernama

