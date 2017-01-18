An unclear male walks adult a staircase to Rayani Air domicile in Shah Alam. — Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Travellers left in a surge after a cessation of Rayani Air roughly a year ago are wondering what has happened to promises of a quick refund.

Some of a airline’s employees have also been left to deflect for themselves financially. About 300 passengers sojourn on a reinstate “wait list”.

Student Fifi Athirah Rodi, 21, and 23 family members had designed a four-day outing to Sabah final May, though a airline was dangling in April.

“We filed for a payment in July. We were told a income would be refunded within 60-90 days,” she said.

“It is already 2017 and there is no word from a airline.”

Fifi Athirah pronounced a outing was ostensible to be a initial moody knowledge for her nephews, nieces and a 70-year-old uncle.

“The tickets cost us scarcely RM5,000. It is a lot of money. We sent countless emails interrogation about a refund, though got no response.”

Engineer Mary Ahin, 42, who had also filed for a reinstate final year, pronounced she did not know where to spin to as a association had ceased operations and there was no convincing height to strech out to them.

“What now? We filled in a forms 8 months ago, as requested. But where is a money? The RM700 could be put into improved use like profitable for my children’s propagandize fees,” she said.

Mary pronounced a knowledge taught her to usually transport with airlines that are convincing and trustworthy.

“We were ostensible to go to Kuching for my father’s commemorative use and we saw this good understanding on a Rayani Air website,” she said.

“We were propitious Malindo Air offering ignored fares for those influenced by a Rayani Air fiasco.”

Muhammad Faizal, 40, who designed to revisit his in-laws in Sabah final February, pronounced he had been watchful for a payment for roughly a year.

He pronounced attempts to hit a airline via final year was unsuccessful.

“The final email we perceived from Rayani Air was on Mar 3, informing me they ‘have forwarded a emanate to a endangered dialect for their attention’,” he said.

“I have sent emails and called their bureau countless times. we only wish my RM430 back.”

The Rayani Air Facebook page (@OfficialRayaniAir) is flooded with comments by undone consumers.

Malay Mail visited a airline’s domicile in Shah Alam on Friday, and found a bureau sealed and signboards private from a building.

Efforts to strech a airline bigwig Ravi Alegandrran and his mother Datuk Karthiyani Govindan valid futile.

