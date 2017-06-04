A 19-year-old girl in Melaka was reportedly electrocuted in his nap while listening to his mobile phone that was being charged. — AFP record picKUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Consumers are urged to give critical courtesy to reserve when regulating mobile phones following a series of reported incidents associated to a device.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (FOMCA) boss Datuk Dr Marimuthu Nadason pronounced detached from ensuring that a battery horse and a mobile phone were genuine, consumers also need to equivocate regulating a phone while during petrol stations.

He pronounced switching off a mobile phone while charging would also meant giving a device a mangle from being used invariably as a communication tool, to watch movies, play games, roller on amicable networking sites and so on.

He was commenting on an occurrence involving a 19-year-old girl in Melaka, who was reportedly electrocuted in his nap while listening to his mobile phone that was being charged to a energy bank, on Friday.

It was reported that a plant was found passed by his mom in his bedroom fibbing down with earphones still trustworthy to his mobile phone that was being charged to a energy bank.

Previously, on Aug 25 final year, a cameraman suffered browns on his left thigh when a energy bank placed in his bag unexpected held glow while he was operative in a sovereign capital.

Another box was involving a 27-year-old vessel skipper who suffered injuries to his hands and face after his mobile phone that was being charged unexpected exploded on Apr 23, 2016 in an occurrence in Yan, Kedah. — Bernama

