PBS behaving boss Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili pronounced talks that PBS would leave BN and join a antithesis was nonsense. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa TAWAU, May 19 — Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) stays constant to a Barisan Nasional (BN) and will not leave a bloc celebration for a opposition.

Its behaving president, Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili pronounced talks that PBS would leave BN and join a antithesis was nonsense and a celebration will continue to quarrel alongside a benefaction government.

“BN is not ideal though it still a best height to assistance a people. The celebration has adequate frankness and good lane record of a past.

“PBS wants to quarrel within BN to urge things that were not so good and to do some-more things . We have finished well,” he told reporters here, today.

Ongkili pronounced fasten a antithesis would not be good for PBS given antithesis leaders had hold tip posts as apportion during state or sovereign and even as Chief Minister of Sabah though still unsuccessful to do a good job.

“Who wants to follow these leaders. What did we do when we were in power.. What did they do about a bootleg immigrants, a MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963).

“Now when jobless, we speak nonsense about a government,” The Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister pronounced a benefaction supervision is improved and some-more unchanging in assisting a people and building a country. — Bernama

Comments

comments