Lim sealed a commercial to dedicate Apr 6 as a Penang Meetings Industry Day to foster a industry. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 4 — Penang is targeting to beget RM1 billion in value from a meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) attention this year.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pronounced a zone is fast flourishing and could emanate high mercantile value for a state.

“Last year, Penang available 1,250 meetings with a RM808 million mercantile value so we wish that this year we can mangle a RM1 billion mark,” he told a press discussion currently after announcing April 6 as a Penang Meetings Industry Day.

Lim sealed a commercial to dedicate April 6 as a Penang Meetings Industry Day to foster a industry.

He pronounced a attention combined jobs, generated income and spurred a internal economy.

Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) arch executive officer G. Ashwin pronounced a Penang Meetings Industry Day is to prominence a significance of meetings and a meetings industry.

He pronounced an event, gathering or trade uncover in Penang will move in new visitors that will in spin beget serve income for a state and a country.

Penang is a second state in Malaysia to have a gathering business to foster itself as a end for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE).

Comments

comments