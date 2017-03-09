Lim pronounced a state supervision has identified a square of land in Ampang Jajar in Bagan for non-Muslims to build places of worship. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Mar 2 — Penang has set aside a 20-acre square of land in North Seberang Perai for temples and churches.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pronounced a state supervision has identified a square of land in Ampang Jajar in Bagan for non-Muslims to build places of worship.

“We have been receiving letters from non-Muslim eremite groups seeking for land to build temples and churches over a final 9 years and we have been acid for land for this purpose until we finally identified this square of land,” he pronounced in a press discussion during his bureau today.

The 20-acre tract of land, that faces a Prai River, will have 32 lots for non-Muslim eremite groups to buy and to build their places of worship.

“It is all located in one area so all will be centred there where they can rehearse their particular religions,” he said.

Lim pronounced non-Muslim eremite groups have been confronting land necessity issues and had no space to build their temples and churches in a state.

“Now that we have identified this square of land for them, they can request to squeeze a lots to build their temples and churches,” he said.

The land will be sole on a 99-year franchise and a land cost will be dynamic by a Valuation and Property Services Department (JPPH), according to land prices for places of worship.

“They will not be profitable blurb prices, it will be special prices for places of ceremony and a tangible cost will be evaluated by JPPH,” he said.

State executive councillor Lim Hock Seng is in assign of a land, so those meddlesome might request by him or by Guan Eng himself.

“Applications to buy a plots can be done immediately, only write to me or to Hock Seng,” he said.

