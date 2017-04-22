Yesterday, Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng warned electorate in a state that Penang would go on ‘reverse’ if BN regains power. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 19 — Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s prophecy that a state will knowledge “disaster” if Barisan Nasional wins energy is belated, according to a state chapters of Umno and Gerakan.

The dual BN components told a arch apportion that a state has been experiencing several “disasters” given it fell to a sovereign antithesis agreement in 2008.

“There are now some-more peep floods, mountain slicing and other environmental repairs to a state compared to when Gerakan led a state supervision previously,” Penang Gerakan clamp authority Oh Tong Keong pronounced in a press discussion today.

Oh reminded Lim that such problems usually came to be during a latter’s administration.

Separately, Penang Umno relationship arch Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman done identical remarks about a magnitude of peep floods in a state in new years.

Yesterday, Lim warned electorate in a state that Penang would go on “reverse” if BN regains power, claiming all a projects implemented by a stream administration would be undone.

Zainal currently deserted Lim’s claims, and indicted a latter of seeking credit for a substructure laid by prior BN administrations.

“DAP usually did tiny improvements; for example, we built a residence and they usually altered a paint, fate and furniture,” he said.

He afterwards adopted Lim’s warning and urged Penang electorate to “save” a state from DAP.

