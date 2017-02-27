Local mimic artist, Mohd Azmi Mohd Hussin, did a live proof of sketch a mimic in underneath 3 minutes. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Feb 22 ― A internal mimic artist, Mohd Azmi Mohd Hussin, will try to pull caricatures for 24 uninterrupted hours in in a bid to enter a Malaysia Book of Records.

The Penang artist hopes to be listed in a Malaysia Book of Records for “the many series of live mimic drawings in 24 hours attempt.”

“A lot of people consider of mimic artists as roadside artists so we wish to do this to move adult a turn of mimic art to inhabitant turn by this event,” Mohd Azmi pronounced when announcing a event.

The 33-year-old artist, who uses a initials ME in his art, will try a attainment starting from 9am on Mar 18 until 9.40am on Mar 19.

“Malaysia Book of Records bound a condition that we contingency pull during slightest 250 caricatures to be listed so that will be my aim series of caricatures for that day,” he said.

This meant he will take between 3 to 5 mins to finish any caricature.

The attainment will also be a fund-raising eventuality in assist of Persatuan Tongkat Putih Pulau Pinang, Cancer Society of Malaysia and Kidney Foundation of Malaysia.

The open might proceed Mohd Azmi to have their caricatures drawn giveaway of charge, though they are speedy to minister to a concession box that will be placed on a site.

This will be a full-time artist’s initial such attempt.

The longest he has finished mimic drawings were 12 hours for an event.

Penang executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow, who was also during a press conference, called on a open to support a eventuality by carrying their caricatures drawn on that day.

The artist will set adult his tent right outward a Masjid Kapitan Keling, subsequent to a Nasi Beratur case in George Town, for a 24-hour event.

All caricatures drawn will be collected and displayed for a Malaysia Book of Records before it is sent to those who acted for it.

