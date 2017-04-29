Penang Island City Council pronounced a councillor whose appointment was revoked by a state exco has been reported to MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa GEORGE TOWN, Apr 26 — The councillor whose appointment was revoked by a state exco has been reported to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), pronounced Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

It released a brief matter currently to endorse that a appointment was revoked in suitability to Section 10(4) of a Local Government Act 1976, that allows a state supervision to designate or cancel councillors.

The matter pronounced a state executive legislature had on Apr 19 done a preference to devaluate a person’s appointment as a city councillor.

“The legislature has also submitted complaints involving a former councillor to a MACC for a group to control serve investigations…” a matter said.

Last week, state internal supervision cabinet authority Chow Kon Yeow released a matter announcing a councillor’s removal, though but saying a reasons behind it.

The chairman had been allocated as a councillor in Jan this year, and represented a non-governmental organization from a state.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has refused to criticism on this, directing questions to Chow.

Chow could not be contacted for serve construction on this issue.

