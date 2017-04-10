Chow had pronounced that a developer could face movement underneath a Environmental Quality Act 1974 if it commenced with a reclamation but a required approval. — Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, Apr 4 — Proposed reclamation works to emanate 3 islands off a southern seashore of Penang island have not started as a state is still scheming a final Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, pronounced state executive councillor Chow Kon Yeow.

He also concurred that a Department of Environment (DOE) has not been furnished with a EIA.

“At this stage, we are still scheming a final breeze for a EIA (second schedule) and we will be submitting it to a DOE on a second half of Apr after a consultant finalises a report,” he told a press discussion today.

The internal government, trade government and inundate slackening cabinet authority pronounced a consultant is still scheming a final breeze news as some-more studies contingency be included, such as a impact on fishing, a internal community, traffic, and more.

“We will not start work until we have performed capitulation and we will not concede a devise smoothness partner, SRS Consortium, to transgress on a law so all works will not start until we performed a EIA approval,” he stressed.

He pronounced a capitulation is critical to concede a state to ensue to a subsequent step of presenting it to a National Physical Planning Council for a permission.

Chow was responding to a matter by Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who had pronounced a DOE did not accept a EIA news for a reclamation devise yet.

He had pronounced that a developer could face movement underneath a Environmental Quality Act 1974 if it commenced with a reclamation but a required approval.

The due reclamation devise off a seashore of Permatang Damar Laut is partial of a state government’s RM27 billion Penang Transport Master Plan.

Chow pronounced a reclamation member is critical as it will be appropriation a large infrastructure project.

“Without a reclamation, we will not be means to go forward with a PTMP,” he said.

The PTMP was a large devise to residence connectivity and trade issues in Penang with LRT system, mass rail movement systems and train services designed to bond a whole island and with a mainland.

