The Penang Free School distinguished a 200th year anniversary final year. — Picture by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, May 24 — All materials including annals and artefacts belonging to a Penang Free School (PFS) — one of a oldest English middle schools in South-East Asia — will be digitised to safeguard they sojourn good preserved.

National Archives director-general Azemi Abdul Aziz pronounced a digitisation bid by his dialect would also revoke a need for approach entrance to a earthy materials that were mostly thin and fragile.

“PFS is also a initial propagandize adopted by a National Archives, and we’ll work really tough to say and preserve a materials, annals and artefacts of a school.

“In addition, we will also sight and yield consultancy and training services to teachers, staff and students of PFS who have been comparison by a propagandize to learn a techniques of charge and refuge of materials in a scold and veteran manner,” he told reporters after a signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between a National Archives and PFS here, today.

The National Archives was represented by Azemi, while PFS principal Omar Abdul Rashid represented a school. — Bernama

