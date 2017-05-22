Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Penang Gerakan questions franchise of land for private sanatorium expansion

By   /  May 22, 2017  /  Comments Off on Penang Gerakan questions franchise of land for private sanatorium expansion

    Print       Email

GEORGE TOWN, May 20 — Penang Gerakan Youth currently questioned a state supervision over what it purported as a franchise of a square of land in Lebuh Raya Peel here for a enlargement of a private sanatorium but going by open tender.

Its behaving chief, Jason Loo, pronounced Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng had supposing an unsubstantiated respond by saying that a franchise of a land was for a high-value investment and, as such, could be directly negotiated.

“Is a enlargement of a private sanatorium of aloft value than a due construction of a undersea hovel for that a open offer routine was used?

“I am not certain either this plan is required for a people of Penang since there is also a offer to build a private hospital, finish with hotel comforts and a multi-level automobile park, in Taman Manggis,” he pronounced to reporters here.

The DAP-led Penang supervision had shielded a directly negotiated RM156 million land franchise for a enlargement of a private hospital. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 10 hours ago on May 22, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 22, 2017 @ 7:09 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

PM orders deployment of all resources in hunt of blank navy boat, crew

Read More →