A record design of Penang state eremite affairs cabinet authority Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim. — Picture by KE Ooi KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — The Penang supervision has denied PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s claims that Malays and Muslims in a state were being sidelined and that their interests were not being looked after.

News portal Malaysiakini quoted state eremite exco member Abdul Malik Kassim as observant that many policies implemented underneath a stream administration had benefited Malays, and that it was most improved than Barisan Nasional’s (BN) efforts.

“The fact is that Islam will continue to pullulate in Penang underneath a Pakatan Harapan administration, led by DAP and PKR.

“The Malays and Islam will continue to be shielded in Penang,” a Batu Maung representative reportedly said.

Hadi had reportedly pronounced yesterday that one of a reasons since PAS did not wish to work with DAP was since a latter had allegedly unsuccessful to defend a interests of a Malays and Muslims in Penang.

In response to this, Malik combined a state government’s skeleton to build Penang’s initial 14-storey Islamic Hospital that is slated to start construction in Mar and approaching to be finished within 3 years.

“The bill for eremite affairs, for example, had during one indicate reached 300 per cent some-more than a allocation during times when Penang was underneath a administration of Gerakan, an Umno ally.

“At a time Gerakan leaders had plainly cursed a state’s administration, quite a DAP, for allocating a most incomparable sum for eremite affairs,” he pronounced in indicating out a disproportion between DAP and Gerakan’s order in Penang.

Malik also pronounced that eremite schools have continued to accept assistance formed on a state’s financial capability, and that there is a special allocation for Islamic preparation schools on tip of a annual allocation.

“As of now, some-more than RM14 million have been allocated for a purpose. In fact, all teachers and staff of a institutions this year also perceived a special bonus,” he explained.

Comments

comments